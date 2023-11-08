Letter: Thank you to all military service men and women who’ve served

To the Editor:

The members of American Legion Auxiliary Post 66 in DeKalb would like to express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Thank you for serving this great country. Thank you for protecting us and providing the security we have here at home. We know you sacrificed much for your country and all of us. And though you may no longer wear the uniform, we know you’re always on call to serve and protect the freedom and security of the United States of America.

We invite everyone to pause on Nov. 11 to remember those who have fought for our freedoms and thank all who have so bravely protected us.

The American Legion Auxiliary Is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military and their families. Our members also support the mission of the American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans.

Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military and their families.

Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S. To learn more and to volunteer, join and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org .

Sincerely,

Sarah Newby, DeKalb American Legion Auxiliary Unit 66 president

Representing the members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 66