Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, September 14

Girls volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Rock Falls 0: At Genoa, Alivia Keegan tallied her 1,000th assist with 14 on the night, 10 kills and five digs as she led the hosts to a Big Northern Conference win, 25-21, 25-13.
Alayna Pierce had 14 kills and eight digs, Hannah Langton had nine digs and two aces and Mia Wise had five kills, six kills, seven digs and three aces.
Kaneland 2, Fremd 0: At Glen Ellyn, the Knights picked up Glenbard West Tournament victory in two, 25-16, 25-15.
Kaneland 2, Trinity 0: At Glen Ellyn, the Knights earned another Glenbard West Tournament win, 25-14, 25-17.
Somonauk 2, Indian Creek 0: At Somonauk, Lenna Hulthen had seven assists and Izzy Turner had three assists and six kills but the Timberwolves fell in Little Ten Conference action.
Prep football
Hiawatha 48, Christian Life 6: At Rockford, Lucas Norvell ran for 211 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawks had the running clock for the entire fourth quarter.
Norvell also caught a touchdown pass from Blake Weigartz, one of his two TD passes. Tommy Butler added a rushing touchdown.
Braeden Ross had another big game for the Hawks (2-2) with two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Boys soccer
Genoa-Kingston 1, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, Jay Wolcott scored the lone goal for the Cogs and both teams battled to a nonconference victory.
Ayden Hernandez was credited with the assist.
Guilford 2, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell short in nonconference play.
Girls golf
Genoa-Kingston 217, Stillman Valley 218: At Prairie View, the Cogs battled for a one-stroke lead in Big Northern Conference action.
Aleia Lauer shot 45, Ava Smith shot 52, Mikayla Bass shot 58 and Emma Rhoads shot 62.
Sycamore-DeKalb 198, Kaneland 224: At Kaneland, the Spartans picked up an Interstate Eight Conference win.
Boys golf
Hinckley-Big Rock 190, Plano 220: At Plano, Saje Beane medaled with a 43 and the Royals won in nonconference action.
Matthew Badal shot 48, Justin Wentzlaff shot 49 and Logan Pawlik-Dolen shot 50.
Genoa-Kingston 185, Stillman Valley 193: At Prairie View, Landen Ritchie medaled with a 41 and the Cogs earned a Big Northern Conference win.
Brycen Lavender and Gavin Havener shot 47s and Colton McDowell and John Krueger shot 50s.
Girls tennis
Sycamore 7, Sterling 3: At Sterling, won all of their matches in two sets during a nonconference victory.
At singles, Jordyn Tilstra (No. 2) won 6-0, 6-0, Jetta Weaver (No. 3) won both matches 6-0, Madyson Block (No. 4) won both 6-1, Layla Musich (No. 5) won 6-1, 6-3 and Maggie Klein (No. 6) won 6-2, 7-5.
At doubles, Katie Elsner and Lizzie McConkie (No. 2) won 6-1, 6-0 and Musich and Abby Burgess (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-1.
Boys cross country
Rochelle Invite: At Rochelle, DeKalb won with 27 points and Genoa-Kingston finished third with 54 in a three-team meet.
For the Barbs, Riley Collins finished in second place in the three-mile event with a time of 18:39.63.
For the Cogs, Gabriel Peña took seventh with a time of 20:36:42.
Girls cross country
Rochelle Invite: At Rochelle, DeKalb took first place with 39 points and Genoa-Kingston took fourth with 75 in a four-team meet.
For the Barbs, Alex Schwantes took second in the three-mile event with a time of 23:14.76.
For the Cogs, Gracie Zapatka finished in fifth place with a time of 23:38.30 and Emma James took eighth with 24:08.04.
Girls swimming
DeKalb-Sycamore Co-op 72, Naperville North 91: At DeKalb, Molly Allison and Hannah Raetzke each had a pair of wins in their individual races and were both a part of the winning 200 and 400 free relay teams to help the co-op win in DuPage Valley Conference action.
Allison won the 100 free (54.47 seconds) and the 100 back (1:04.13). Raetzke won the 200 free (2:09.76) and the 100 fly (1:03.74). Angelica Sanyal won the 100 breast (1:15.35), Camila Palacios won the 500 free (5:36.70) and Anna Baker won the 50 free (27.33).