Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

First it was a scoreless regulation. Then a scoreless first overtime, then a second one. All this for a chance to move on to the Class 1A Hinckley Big-Rock sectional final.
Once it got to the penalty kick portion, Indian Creek and Molly Feitlich did the job. Feitlich came up with a huge save during the PK session, and Paige Fetlich, Emma Turner and Emma Wilson made their kicks as the Timberwolves outlasted Stillman Valley 3-1 on PK’s and a 1-0 final to advance to Fridays sectional Final.
IC (17-1-1) will face either Byron or Rock Island Alleman for a shot at the first girls soccer sectional title in school history.
Baseball
Aurora Christian 11, Indian Creek 1 (5 inn.): At the Class 1A Putnam County Regional in Granville, the Timberwolves’ season came to an end at the hands of the hands of the second-seeded Eagles. Tyler Bogle had an RBI single that drove in Luke Deutsch with the lone run for IC (10-11).
Wheaton Academy 10, Genoa-Kingston 0 (6 inn.): At the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Regional, the Cogs were limited to two hits as they saw their season come to an end. Brycen Lavender and Tristan Swenson had singles for GK (8-20).
DeKalb 8, Rochelle 4: At Rochelle, the Barbs broke a three-all tie with two in the fifth and held off the Hubs for the nonconference win. Josh Klemm went just over six innings, striking out 11 to lead DeKalb (15-16-1). Peter Kakoliris had two hits and two RBIs for the Barbs.
Sycamore 7, Marmion Academy 1: At Aurora, Jimmy Amptmann and Tommy Townsend had extra-base hits and two RBIs each to lead the Spartans in a nonconference game. Conner Williar and Matthew Rosado added run-scoring hits in support of Owen Piazza, who allowed only five hits in six innings of work for Sycamore (26-5).
Kaneland 7, Batavia 4: At Geneva, Parker Violett doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead the Knights in a game played at the home of the Kane County Cougars. Patrick Collins and Zach Konrad had RBIs for Kaneland (18-12).
Softball
Waubonsie Valley 8, DeKalb 1: At Aurora, a seven-spot from the Warriors in the bottom of the sixth broke the game open. Izzy Aranda, Madison Hallaran and Naz Dean had hits for the Barbs (8-16).
Kaneland 3, Sycamore 2 (8 inn.): At Maple Park, Katie Congoran hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to score Sammy Dunne with the winning run. In the sixth., Kailey Plank tied the game with a solo home run for Kaneland (12-16, 5-7 in the I8).
Tia Durst homered and Kaitlyn Williams had an RBI single for Sycamore (21-10, 8-6 in the I8).
Indian Creek 7, Hope Academy 0: At the Class 1A Newark Regional, Indian Creek (13-9) moved into Friday’s regional championship with a win over the Eagles. The Timberwolves will face top-seeded Newark for the regional title.