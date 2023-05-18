Boys Track and Field: DeKalb wins its own sectional, sends three sprint relays to state

DeKALB – DeKalb senior Riley Newport made big contributions to the Barbs winning a team sectional title, but he was more impressed with what his teammates accomplished.

DeKalb qualified three sprint relays, two of which (the 4x100- and 4x200-meter teams) made it on time, for the state meet at the Class 3A DeKalb Boys Track and Field Sectional Meet on Wednesday.

“Our sprinters did a great job,” said Newport, who won the 1,600 and ran a leg of the winning 4x400 relay. “It takes a lot to get those relays down, I’m really proud of them today. I’m happy to be a part of this team.

“They really competed well. It’s been a little rough for our relays, but they really put it together today when it mattered. It shows how great we are, we put it all together at the right time. That was really important.”

DeKalb won the team title with 69 points, ahead of Belvidere North (57) and Hampshire (53).

Newport and teammate Jacob Barraza finished 1-2 in the 1,600, then teamed with Ethan Tierney and LaBrian Carrington to win the 4x400.

Andrew Tumminaro won the pole vault as the Barbs’ other sectional champ.

Carrington and Tierney also ran on the 4x100 and 4x200 teams. Jauharie Wilson, Carrington, Marquan Howard and Tierney were third in the 4x100 in 42.72, and Tierney, Wilson, Carrington and Braylen Anderson were third in the 4x200 in 1:30.19.

“It was really good. It was our first time running those times this year,” Tierney said. “I hadn’t run the 4x2 this year. The 4x1 handoffs hadn’t been very good, but tonight they were really good.

“I was trying to catch Rockford East [in the 4x100]. I saw him and ran a good leg, and looked at the time [on the scoreboard] and was glad to see that.”

DeKalb’s Ethan McCarter also qualified with a second in the long jump.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Class 3A DeKalb Sectional

Team scores: 1. DeKalb 69, 2. Belvidere North 57, 3. Hampshire 53, 4. Huntley 47, 5. Crystal Lake Central 45, 6. Rockford East 43, 7 (tie). Jacobs, Guilford 40, 9. Auburn 36, 10. Crystal Lake South 34, 11. Hononegah 29, 12. McHenry 27, 13. Harlem 24, 14. Prairie Ridge 11, 15. Jefferson 3.

4x800 relay: 1. CL Central-* (James Durcan, Mason Alvarez, Jackson Hopkins, Karson Hollander) 8:03.62, 2. Jacobs -* (Matt Andreano, Isaac Pepin, Max Sudrzynski, Adam Lakeman) 8:03.68, 3. Belvidere North 8:21.22, 4. Hononegah 8:25.33, 5. Hampshire 8:31.77, 6. DeKalb 8:38.46.

4x100 relay: 1. Rockford East-* (Mechai Docket-Lewis, Javius Catlin, Deterrace Dotson, Alonzo Latimore) 42.47, 2. Guilford-* (LaDamion Hoffman, Messiah Tilson, Justin Brown, Jaidyn Nguyen) 42.67, 3. DeKalb-* (Jauharie Wilson, LaBrian Carrington, Marquan Howard, Ethan Tierney) 42.72, 4. Auburn-* (MyNes Murray, Elijah Malone, Dontavious Williams, Jeremiah Walker), 42.92, 5. Huntley 43.63, 6. Belvidere N. 43.87.

3,200 meters: 1. Evan Horgan-* (BN) 9:06.91, 2. Tommy Nitz-* (Hunt) 9:26.78, 3. Aiden DeMuth-* (Jac) 9:35.39, 4. Julian Van Antwerp (Jac) 9:47.30, 5. Aiden Shulfer (CLC) 9:54.15, 6. Nate Peyer (CLC) 10:07.28.

110 high hurdles: 1. Jonathan Tegel-* (CLC) 14.81, 2. Brandon Ferguson-* (Aub) 15.10, 3. Carter Alvarado (CLS) 15.58, 4. Mitchell Cavanaugh (Hon) 15.85, 5. Logan Borzych (Hunt) 15.95, 6. Owen Hunt (Har) 15.97.

100 meters: 1. Docket-Lewis-* (RE) 10.95, 2. Nico Bertolino-* (BN) 11.03, 3. Jeremiah Walker (Aub) 11.07, 4. Vinny Costa (Hunt) 11.15, 5. Latimore (RE) 11.24, 6. Eli Shoufer (PR) 11.37.

800 meters: 1. Andreano-* (Jac) 1:58.94, 2. Hopkins-* (CLC) 1:59.00, 3. Landon Bachta-* (Guil) 1:50.04, 4. Anthony Avila (BN) 1:59.86, 5. Hudson Fisher (Hunt) 1:59.97, 6. Owen Cuplin (Hamp) 2:00.88.

4x200 relay: 1. Rockford East-* (Docket-Lewis, Catlin, Jayden Green, Latimore) 1:28.93, 2. Guilford-* (Kevien Jackson, Hoffman, Brown, Tilson) 1:29.69, 3. DeKalb-* (Tierney, Wilson, Carringon, Braylen Anderson)1:30.19, 4. Auburn 1:31.25, 5. Huntley 1:32.59, 6. Belvidere N. 1:32.93.

400 meters: 1. Braeden Brown-* (BN) 50.80, 2. Bryce Bannerman-* (Hamp) 51.17, 3. Talon Sargent (Hunt) 51.22, 4. Joel Jones (Hamp) 51.84, 5. Luke Alberstett (Hon) 52.87, 6. Abe Beary (Har) 52.87.

300 int. hurdles: 1. Alvarado-* (CLS) 39.18, 2. Tegel-* (CLC) 39.83, 3. Devon McTague-* (Jac) 40.29, 4. Hunt (Har) 40.29, 5. Cavanaugh (Hon) 41.77, 6. Brown (BN) 41.98.

1,600 meters: 1. Riley Newport-* (DeK) 4:16.93, 2. Jacob Barraza-* (DeK) 4:19.78, 3. Will Gelon-* (R) 4:22.99, 4. Brandon Lawson (Guil) 4:26.26, 5. Andrew Beyer (Jac) 4:29.42, 6. Gerrit Dam (PR) 4:29.64.

200 meters: 1. Walker-* (Aub) 22.16, Nguyen-* (Guil) 22.25, 3. Tilson (Guil) 22.86, 4. Anderson (DeK) 22.91, 5. Randell (Hamp) 23.14, 6. Shoufer (PR) 23.14.

4x400 relay: 1.DeKalb-* (Barraza, Tierney, Newport, Carrington) 3:25.29, 2. Hampshire-* (Bannerman, Cuplin, Jones, Carlos Gerez Acuna) 3:27.58, 3. Hononegah 3:29.82, 4. CL South 3:33.34, 5. Jacobs 3:34.30, 6. Huntley 3:34.40.

Shot put: 1. Jacob Klink-* (Hon) 16.86 (55-3.75), 2. Harrington-McKinney-* (Har) 15.92 (52-2.75), 3. Smits (McH) 15.18 (49-9.75), 4. Salas (CLS) 15.05 (49-4.5), 5. Patrick Dubose Jr. (Aub) 14.61 (47-11.25), 6. Homola (Hamp) 13.87 (45-6.25).

Discus: 1. KeShawn Harrington-McKinney-* (Har) 48.15 (157-11), 2. Ryne Salas-* (CLS) 47.92(157-2), 3. Gage Homola (Hamp) 44.27 (145-3), 4. Ryan Gremo (McH) 44.26 (145-2), 5. Will Seibert (Jac) 43.01 (141-1), 6. Max Smits (McH) 42.59 (139-8).

High jump: 1. McKale Hood-* (Hunt) 1.95 (6-4.75), 2. Hayden Stone-* (McH) 1.85 (6-0.75), 3. Brown (BN) 1.85 (6-0.75), 4. Nick James (Jeff), Jeffrey Cruickshank (Hamp) 1.80 (5.10-75), 6. Prentiss Wynn (RE) 1.80 (5-10.75).

Long jump: 1. Dotson-* 6.60 (21-8), 2. Ethan McCarter-* (DeK) 6.53 (21-5.25), 3. Hood (Hunt) 6.48 (21-3.25), 4. Brown (BN) 6.42 (21-0.75), 5. Leonard Spates (Aub) 6.28 (20-7.25), 6. Klink (Hon) 6.18 (20-3.5).

Triple jump: 1. Vince Scott-* (Hamp) 13.70 (44-11.5), 2. Shamar Allwood-* (Hamp) 13.31 (43-8), 3. Billy Miller (DeK) 13.14 (43-1.5), 4. Zach Rysavy (Hunt) 12.87 (42-2.75), 5. Nate VanWitzenburg (CLS) 12.79 (41-11.5), 6. Kevin Fist (PR) 12.70 (41-8).

Pole vault: 1. Andrew Tumminaro-* (DeK) 4.53 (14-10.25), 2, Zeke Galvicius-* (McH) 4.38 (14-4.5), 3. Cameron O’Brien (BN) 4.01 (13-1.75), 4 (tie). Sam Scholl, Gavin Fujino (CLC) 3.86 (12-8), 6. Ben Stech (PR) 3.40 (11.-1.75)

*-state qualifier.