Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, May 4

Indian Creek finished in first place with 180 points Thursday, and Hinckley-Big Rock took third with 60 points during the six-team Little Ten Conference Girls Track and Field Meet in Waterman.
For the Timberwolves, Caroline Bend won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, and Jolee Larson won the 3,200. Reagan Gibson, Cheyenne Fay, Sally Diaz and Lauren Jordan won the 4x100 relay, and Larson, Bend, Audrey Witte and Alexa Anderson won the 4x800 relay. Anderson won the discus, Gibson won the pole vault and Ellie Bend won the triple jump.
For H-BR, Leila Yankle, Addison Marquardt, Lillian Losiniecki and Eden Yankle took second in the 4x200 relay, and Raven Wagner won shot put.
Big Northern Conference Meet: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston took fifth with 49 points in a 10-team meet.
Ellie Logsdon led the Cogs with wins in the 100-meter run, the 200 and 400 and set school records in the 100 and 400.
DuPage Valley Conference Meet: At Naperville, DeKalb took fifth place with 66 points. Naperville Central won the six-team meet with 163 points.
For the Barbs, Korima Gonzalez set a personal record and won the 800 in 217.68, and Jayme Redmond won the shot put (10.55 meters). Sariyah Watson took second in the 400 with a personal-record time (58.29).
Angela Gary was second in the discus (30.27 meters). Joscelyn Dieckman took second in the pole vault (3.81 meters).
Boys track
Little Ten Conference Meet: At Waterman, Hinckley-Big Rock finished first with 146 points, and Indian Creek took fifth with 36 points in a six-team meet.
For the Royals, Jake Juneau finished first in the 400, Tyler Smith won the 800 and the 110 hurdles, while Austin Kennedy won the 300 hurdles.
Alex Casanas, Aidan White, Sawyer Smith and Tyler Smith won the 4x400 relay, and Cayden Bush won the shot put.
Indian Creek’s Ben Parnow earned all-conference honors with a win in the discus (39.76 meters).
Baseball
Naperville Central 5, DeKalb 2: At DeKalb, Brodie Farrell homered and drove in two runs, but the Barbs lost in DVC action.
Rock Falls 7, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Genoa, Tristan Swenson went 2 for 3 with a triple, and Brody Engel went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI, but the Cogs fell in BNC play.
Softball
Rock Falls 11, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Rock Falls, Kiki Mitchell went 2 for 2 but the Cogs fell in BNC action.
Girls soccer
DeKalb 1, Dixon 0: At DeKalb, Carla Murrieta scored the only goal for the Barbs during a nonconference victory.