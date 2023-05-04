Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday May 3, 2023

Addie McLaughlin hit a second-inning grand slam as Sycamore held off Sandwich 9-5 in an Interstate 8 Conference softball game Wednesday in Sandwich. Faith Heil drove in three runs, and Addison Dierschow struck out four for Sycamore (16-7, 6-5 I-8).
Baseball
Hinckley-Big Rock 7, Seneca 5: At Seneca, the Royals continued their smoking-hot run with their 10th straight win. Martin Ledbetter hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to complete the comeback for H-BR (14-10). Ben Hintzsche also homered and drove in a pair for the Royals.
Naperville Central 12, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs were held to three hits in their DuPage Valley Conference loss. Brodie Farrell had an RBI and Nik Nelson two hits, including a double, for the Barbs (12-12-1, 3-8).
Rockford Lutheran 10, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Rockford, the Cogs fell behind early but battled back late in a loss. Brycen Lavender doubled and drove in two runs for G-K (5-15).