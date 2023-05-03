Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Hinckley-Big Rock continued its hot streak by completing a sweep of Indian Creek Tuesday night 10-0 in six innings. Ben Hintzsche was brilliant on the mound striking out seven while allowing only four hits. Hintsche had three hits and drove in a run as the Royals (13-10, 10-1 in the Little Ten) picked up their ninth straight win. Martin Ledbetter and Matthew Badal drove in two runs apiece for HBR.
Naperville Central 11, DeKalb 1 (6 inn.): At Naperville, the Barbs were battered by the Redhawks after a six-run second inning in a DuPage Valley matchup. Maddux Clarence and Nik Nelson had singles and Nate Nunez and RBI for DeKalb (12-10-1, 3-7).
Softball
Sandwich 5, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Gabriella Gonzales and Breanne Crosby had two hits each for Kaneland in the Interstate Eight contest. Brynn Woods struck out eight from the circle for the Knights (10-12, 3-6).
Genoa-Kingston 8, Oregon 4: At Genoa, Faith Thompson drove in a pair of runs for GK in the Big Northern Conference contest. Elizabeth Davis hit a solo home run and Bryce Boylen struck out five in a complete game win for the Cogs (10-12, 5-6).
Boys Tennis
Harlem 3, DeKalb 2: At DeKalb, Ryan Lottes won at No. 1 singles 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 for DeKalb. At No. 2 singles Jared Trejo took his match 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.
Girls Soccer
Genoa-Kingston 2, Oregon 1 (PK): At Oregon, Samantha Wendt scored in regulation for G-K. Wendt, Jaida Modesta and Ally Poegel scored in the penalty kick overtime period to secure the win for the Cogs (11-8-1, 2-6 in the BNC).
Boys Track and Field
Pecatonica Invite: At Pecatonica, Indian Creek finished seventh in the eight team invite with 23 points. Top finishers for the Timberwolves included sophomore Everett Willis and his second place finish in the shot put and Angel Monarrez who finished fourth in the 400 meter run.
Sandwich Co-Ed Invite: At Sandwich, Hinckley-Big Rock finished sixth with 22 points. Top finishers for the Royals included freshman Alex Casanas and his second place finish in the 400, and Andrew Harper who placed second in the 3,200-meter run.
Girls Track and Field
Sandwich Co-Ed Invite: At Sandwich, Hinckley-Big Rock finished fourth with 35 points and it was thanks in large part to sophomore Raven Wagner. She placed second in the discus and shot put. Freshman Addison Marquardt took second in the high jump for the Royals.