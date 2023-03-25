March 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, March 24, 2023

Sycamore baseball earns shutout win

By Shaw Local News Network

At Sycamore, Jimmy Amptmann was the man for Sycamore in their nonconference home contest with Belvidere North. Amptmann homered into a ferocious 15-mph win, doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Spartans to a 2-0 win.

Owen Piazza, Conner Williar and Matthew Rosado combined to strike out 11 for Sycamore (2-0).

Baseball

Washington 14, Genoa-Kingston 0 (6 inn.): At Jacksonville, the Cogs managed five hits in the loss to the central Illinois power. Nathan Kleba accounted for two of the five hits for GK (1-1).

Indian Creek 12, Westminster Christian 2 (6 inn.): At Elgin, Blake McRoberts did just about everything possible to lift IC to the nonconference win.

On the mound he struck out 10 in a complete game, while at the plate he had two hits and drove in six for IC (1-1).

Softball

Mercer County 7, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Jacksonville, Emily Trzynka and Reagan Tomlinson each had a pair of RBIs for the Cogs. Olivia Vasak added an RBI for GK (0-2).

Sycamore 10, Harlem 1: At Sycamore, Addison McGlaughlin led the Spartans attack with a double, triple and four runs driven in. Faith Heil, Kairi Lantz, Tia Durst and Kaitlyn Williams had a pair of hits each for Sycamore (3-0).

Girls track and field

Illinois Prep Top Times: At Bloomington, Indian Creek sophomore Jolee Larson closed out her indoor season with an impressive performance in the 3,200.

Her fifth-place finish earned her Class 1A all-state honors. Larson completed the distance double with a 15th-place finish in the 1,600. Reagan Gibson also earned all-state honors with a third-place finish in the pole vault.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 18, South Beloit 0: At Genoa, 13 different Cogs scored in the nonconference win.

Jaida Modesto had a hat trick, while Anna Martinez, Charlize Peterson, and Citali Serna scored twice each for GK (4-1).

