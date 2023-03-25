Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, March 24, 2023

At Sycamore, Jimmy Amptmann was the man for Sycamore in their nonconference home contest with Belvidere North. Amptmann homered into a ferocious 15-mph win, doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Spartans to a 2-0 win.
Owen Piazza, Conner Williar and Matthew Rosado combined to strike out 11 for Sycamore (2-0).
Baseball
Washington 14, Genoa-Kingston 0 (6 inn.): At Jacksonville, the Cogs managed five hits in the loss to the central Illinois power. Nathan Kleba accounted for two of the five hits for GK (1-1).
Indian Creek 12, Westminster Christian 2 (6 inn.): At Elgin, Blake McRoberts did just about everything possible to lift IC to the nonconference win.
On the mound he struck out 10 in a complete game, while at the plate he had two hits and drove in six for IC (1-1).
Softball
Mercer County 7, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Jacksonville, Emily Trzynka and Reagan Tomlinson each had a pair of RBIs for the Cogs. Olivia Vasak added an RBI for GK (0-2).
Sycamore 10, Harlem 1: At Sycamore, Addison McGlaughlin led the Spartans attack with a double, triple and four runs driven in. Faith Heil, Kairi Lantz, Tia Durst and Kaitlyn Williams had a pair of hits each for Sycamore (3-0).
Girls track and field
Illinois Prep Top Times: At Bloomington, Indian Creek sophomore Jolee Larson closed out her indoor season with an impressive performance in the 3,200.
Her fifth-place finish earned her Class 1A all-state honors. Larson completed the distance double with a 15th-place finish in the 1,600. Reagan Gibson also earned all-state honors with a third-place finish in the pole vault.
Girls soccer
Genoa-Kingston 18, South Beloit 0: At Genoa, 13 different Cogs scored in the nonconference win.
Jaida Modesto had a hat trick, while Anna Martinez, Charlize Peterson, and Citali Serna scored twice each for GK (4-1).