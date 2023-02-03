February 02, 2023
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, February 2

By Shaw Local News Network

The Kishwaukee College Women’s Basketball team picked up a road win versus Arrowhead Conference rival Illinois Valley CC 74-43.

DeKalb grad Kira Klapprodt led the Kougars with 23 points, Kayla Boyd and Cashay Stevenson chipped in 13 points each and Chian Scott finished with 12 pts.

Kishwaukee (10-13 overall, 2-5 Arrowhead) will travel to the College of DuPage Saturday.

Boys basketball

Somonauk 94, Indian Creek 70: At Somonauk, Jeff Probst broke the school record with 44 points, but the Timberwolves fell in Little 10 Tournament action.

Somonauk will play IMSA in a consolation game at 5 p.m. Friday.

North Boone 67, Genoa-Kingston 63: At North Boone, Josh Bunting had 19 on the loss for the Cogs.

John Krueger had 14 and Nate Kleba had 10.

