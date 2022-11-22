Daily Chronicle 2022-23 Wrestling Preview: Five wrestlers to watch

Austin Martin, DeKalb, sr., 145
One of three state qualifiers back for the Barbs, Martin is poised for a big season both on the mat and in the leadership department for a team that took second at the team state tournament last year. Martin finished up 31-12 and was second in the DuPage Valley Conference and at the regional tournament, then took third at sectionals.
Lincoln Cooley, Sycamore, sr., heavyweight
Cooley went 38-7 last season and qualified for the state tournament, taking sixth. The regional champ is back and looking for an even stronger showing this time around.
Zack Crawford, Sycamore, sr., 170
Like Cooley, Crawford is a regional champ who qualified for the state tournament. He went 36-6 last year. And like last year, Crawford will be entering the wrestling season after a deep run in the football playoffs with the season just ending Saturday.
Julian Torres, Genoa-Kingston, sr., 182
Torres picked up 30 wins last year and qualified for the sectional tournament. He’s one of three sectional qualifiers back for the Cogs.
Mehki Cave, DeKalb, jr., 132
Cave had a big offseason for the Barbs, heading to the U.S. Marine Corps National Championships. The Barbs lost a lot of experience from last year, and Cave is one of the new players that can step up and make a difference in the team’s quest for another DVC title.