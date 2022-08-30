Daily Chronicle 2022 Girls Cross Country Preview: Five to watch

Korima Gonzalez, jr., DeKalb

Gonzalez was a member of the 1,600-meter relay team that finished fifth in state last spring for track and field. She has been improving steadily over the summer and has experience from last year as a top runner for the Barbs.

Violet Northrup, sr., Genoa-Kingston

Northrup is the best runner on the Cogs’ team and has already posted a top 15 finish in the season’s opening meet. If the Cogs are going to improve on last year, she will be the key to getting the Cogs past the regional round.

Hayley King, jr., Sycamore

King is already a two-time all-conference selection going into her junior year. She has been the number two runner for the last two seasons for the Spartans and should push to be the top runner this year.

Alli Gonnella, sr., Kaneland

Injuries cut short Gonnella’s season last year, but she is the lead runner when healthy. She was all-conference as a runner as a freshman and was the top runner on the team in the early going last year.

Maddie Stacy, sr., Sycamore

Stacy is the captain of the Sycamore squad. She iis moving up from the JV team, where she led that team to the conference championship. She also was the JV conference champion in the two-mile run last spring.