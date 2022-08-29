Daily Chronicle 2022 Boys Cross Country Preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb

Coach: Mike Wolf (24th season)

2021 results: 23rd at state meet

Top returners: Riley Newport, sr.; Jacob Barraza, fr.; Jack Harrison, sr.

Key newcomers: Jacob Garcia, sr.

Worth noting: The Barbs return their top five runners from last year’s team that made the state tournament. Their top two runners are set and the next group is starting to come together. The Barbs have a strong group of runners who have had success in both cross country and track. They should make it back to the state meet and make some noise when they get there… “They are not satisfied with what they accomplished last CC season or in track,” Wolf said. “They are good at focusing on the moment. Getting things accomplished this week and next week; knowing it will pay off at the end of the season.”

Genoa-Kingston

Coach: Michael Franckowiak (third season) and Grace Nelson (first)

2021 results: Sixth in Big Northern Conference, 10th at regionals

Top returners: Nathan Brening, sr.; Zac Neblock, sr.; Hawke Mitchell, jr.

Key newcomers: AJ Seager, so., Scott Jarik jr, Quincy James, fr.

Worth noting: The Cogs have talent on the team, but they have yet to tap into their full potential. They have been improving over the course of the offseason, so they should end in a better position than last year… “We tell the boys, when you’re running behind someone, just pick them off,” Franckowiak said. “We just want the team to give all the gas they’ve got.”

Indian Creek

Coach: Jody Olive (fourth season)

Top returners: Gage Gibson, sr.

Key newcomers: Alex Galaha, jr.

Worth noting: The Timberwolves only have two runners this year, with only one with varsity experience. The duo has been pushing each other in practice and they both hope to make a good run at regionals as individuals… “The team is very receptive to learning and they want to become their very best,” Olive said. “I enjoy coaching the group very much. Their enthusiasm is positive and they should represent the school in a good way.”

Kaneland

Coach: Chad Clarey (28th season)

2021 results: First in I8, second in regional, second at sectional, fourth in state

Top returners: Evan Nosek, so.; David Valkanov, jr.; Collin Reutimann, jr.; Chase Brennan, jr.

Key newcomers: Zachary Murdock, so.; Evan Whildin

Worth noting: The Knights only have two returning runners from last year’s team that finished fourth in state, but those runners returning were top performers last year. There is senior leadership and a fresh new crop of runners who have shown promise. The Knights may be coming together at the beginning of the season, but are always a threat to do some damage at the state meet.

Sycamore

Coach: Mike Lambdin (24th season)

2021 results: second in I8, first in regional, 6th in sectional, 14th in state

Top returners: Ethan Solfisburg, sr.; Naif Al Harby, jr.; John Cerny, jr.

Key newcomers: Phoenix Calabrese, so.; Corey Goff, so.; Landon Taylor, so.; Kaiden Von Schnase, so.

Worth noting: The Spartans are set up for success once again with a strong group of experienced leadership and young talent. They return their top runner from last year and the top five look as strong as last year. If the other runners outside the top five step up, this could be a dangerous team in the postseason… “Our projected top 5 runners look to be a group who can compete at a high level,” Lambdin said. “While we have several intermediate goals, our primary focus is to return to the state championship meet and improve on last year’s finish.”