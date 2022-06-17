Daily Chronicle 2022 Softball All-Area Team

Kaneland's Emily Olp is all smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a 3-run homer that put the Knights up 3-0 on Belvedere North Friday, June 3, 2022, during their IHSA Class 3A Sectional final game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)