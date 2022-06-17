June 17, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports

Daily Chronicle 2022 Softball All-Area Team

By Eddie Carifio
Kaneland's Olivia Stoker makes a diving attempt to catch a ball during their Class 3A Regional game against Woodstock Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park.

Player of the Year

Tia Durst, jr., SS, Sycamore

First team
Genoa-Kingston's Christine Venditti gives herself a hand after hitting a double during their game against Winnebago Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Genoa-Kingston High School.

Christine Venditti, jr., C, Genoa-Kingston - The backstop hit .424, drove in 38 runs and blasted seven home runs. She scored 29 times and was both the team’s co-offensive and co-defensive MVP in addition to picking up all-conference honors from the Big Northern Conference.

Indian Creek's Amelia Konen tries to catch a foul ball during their game Thursday afternoon at Hiawatha High School in Kirkland. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Amelia Konen, sr., C, Indian Creek - Kone hit .421 and had a 1.020 OPS with two home runs. She drove in 20 runs and didn’t commit an error behind the plate.

Kaneland's Jenna Harper celebrates after scoring a run Tuesday, May 31, 2022, during their Class 3A Sectional semifinal game against Sterling at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Jenna Harper, sr., C/1B, Kaneland - Harper hit .438 with an OPS of 1.010 with eight doubles. She scored 30 times and drove in 23 runs.

Sycamore junior Emily Puentes fires the ball to second base during practice Thursday afternoon in the field house at the school. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Emily Puentes, sr., C/3B, Sycamore - Puentes hit .314 with a home run and 27 RBIs. She hit 12 doubles.

Sycamore third baseman Paige Collie takes a throw as a Harlem baserunner slides back safely during their game Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex.

Paige Collie, sr., 1B, Sycamore - Even though she missed the last three weeks of the season, the slugger still hit .470 with seven home runs (a year after setting the school’s single-season and career mark with 13, the latter of which she added to this year) and 31 RBIs, scoring 25 times.

Emily Trzynka fields a throw for the Genoa-Kingston softball team. (Phil Jerbi/photo provided)

Emily Trzynka, soph., SS/OF/P, Genoa-Kingston - Sharing team co-offensive MVP honors, Trzyna hit .410 with 23 RBIs and five home runs, scoring 39 times for the Cogs. She was also an all-BNC selection.

Madison Bogle, jr., SS, Indian Creek - Bogle hit .394 with a 1.193 OPS. She launched four home runs, stole 19 bases and scored 32 times while driving in 13.

Emma Friedlund, sr., 3B, DeKalb - The North Central College commit and four-year varsity starter hit .305. She was all-conference in the DuPage Valley Conference.

Kaneland's Emily Olp is all smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a 3-run homer that put the Knights up 3-0 on Belvedere North Friday, June 3, 2022, during their IHSA Class 3A Sectional final game at Sycamore High School.

Emily Olp, jr., 3B, Kaneland - Olp blasted five of the Knights’ six home runs this year, drove in 36 runs and hit .320. She also scored 26 times.

DeKalb's Lauren Gates drives the ball hard but right at the shortstop for an out April 4, 2022 against Sterling.

Lauren Gates, jr., CF, DeKalb - Gates hit .355 while patrolling center for the Barbs. She earned first-team honors in the DVC.

Sycamore's Addison McLaughlin makes good contact during their game against DeKalb Friday, May 20, 2022, at Sycamore High School.

Addie McLaughlin, fresh., CF, Sycamore - The young slap hitter spent most of the year hitting out of the No. 2 spot for the Spartans, hitting .392 with 22 RBIs and driving in 33 runs. She also had five outfield assists and just four errors.

Kaneland's Olivia Stoker beats out an infield hit as Sterling's Sienna Stingley takes the throw Tuesday, May 31, 2022, during their Class 3A Sectional semifinal game at Sycamore High School.

Olivia Stoker, sr., CF, Kaneland - Stoker batted .476, had a team-best 1.135 OPS and drove in 23 runs, mostly from the leadoff spot. She scored 40 times and stole 17 bases.

Callie Schell, sr., CF, Hiawatha - Not only did Schell hit .488, but she had a 1.143 OPS in helping the Hawks win a postseason game. She scored 19 times in 18 games.

Kaneland's Grace Algrim fires a pitch Tuesday, June 7, 2022, during their IHSA Class 3A supersectional game against Antioch at Kaneland High School in Maple Park.

Grace Algrim, sr., P Kaneland - Algrim struck out 159 batters and allowed 25 walks in 122 innings. She was 13-7 with a 1.84 ERA and opponents hit .185 off her as she earned all-state honors in Class 3A.

Genoa-Kingston's Logan Neblock heads for third during their game against Winnebago Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Genoa-Kingston High School.

Honorable mention: Ayla Baty-Gould, fresh., P, DeKalb; Megan Rush, sr., C, Hiawatha; Logan Neblock, sr., 1B/3B, Genoa-Kingston; Carli Kline, sr., 2B, Genoa-Kingston