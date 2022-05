Logan Kottmeyer pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings as the Kaneland baseball team beat Marmion, 8-2, in the semifinals of the Class 3A Kaneland Regional on Saturday.

The Knights will face Benet in the title game at 11 a.m. Monday.

Kottmeyer struck out seven and scattered six hits in the win. Gabe Gooch had two of Kaneland’s six hits and drove in three runs.

Parker Violett was 1 for 3 in the win, driving in two runs.