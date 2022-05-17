Prep softball: Sandwich out-duels Genoa-Kingston in playoff opener

GENOA – The Sandwich Indians out-dueled the Genoa-Kingston Cogs, 3-2, in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional on Monday.

There was plenty of action on the base paths all game, but both teams scored their only runs in the third inning.

Sandwich loaded the bases without nobody out thanks to a walk by catcher Emily Gomez, an error that allowed designated player Gianna Madrigal to reach base and an infield bunt single by Alexis Sexton.

All three runners scored for Sandwich. Jillian Ashley scored as a courtesy runner for Gomez on sacrifice fly by Lily Geltz, Madrigal scored on a wild pitch, and shortstop Breanna Sexton drove in Alexis Sexton with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

That turned out to be the winning run.

“We definitely fight through a lot of adversity,” Sandwich coach Mattie McGuire said. “We struggle to make our changes, but today we didn’t. Today we had the girls that were hungry for the ball.”

The Cogs responded with two runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Reagan Tomlinson started the inning with a single and Carly Kline drew a walk. After Emily Tryznka hit into a fielder’s choice, Kline and Tryznka executed a double steal that put both runners in scoring position.

Kline scored on a wild pitch, and Tryznka made it home on an RBI single by Logan Neblock.

“I’m so proud of them and how they came out,” Cogs coach Erica Swan said. “They fought hard the whole game. Between every at-bat, every defensive play, they were 100% in it. We had just that inning where we had to battle, but we came back with two runs. I’m super proud of my team.”

After the third inning, it was all pitching and defense.

Sandwich freshman Aubrey Cyr pitched a complete game in her first postseason start with six strikeouts, scattering nine hits across seven innings for the win.

“Oh my gosh, that felt amazing,” Cyr said. “That first inning working up, [I] was pretty nervous working up, but then we got on here and my team was doing pretty good. I had a good defense behind me and I was able to just do my thing, get some strike outs and shut it down. It felt pretty good.”

Reese Tomlinson gave up two earned runs and seven hits for the Cogs in her complete game outing.

“It’s hard when you have just one bad inning, because we could have pulled it through,” Tomlinson said. “We did so good after. I think that one inning killed us, but we fought back, so I’m not too mad about it.”

Allison Olson was 3-4 for Sandwich, and Violet Northrup was 3-3 to lead Genoa-Kingston at the plate.

Both defenses came up with big plays in the game.

The Cogs got out of an early jam in the second inning with a double play from Tryznka to Kline to Emma Rhoads.

Sandwich got a big play, catching a Cog stealing in the fifth inning. Gomez rifled a throw to Breanna Sexton, who reached back and got Tryznka on the shoulder as she was being pulled away from the bag. The play saved Sandwich, as the Cogs had a chance to tie the game. Christine Venditti laced a single to the outfield just after the putout.

Sandwich advances to face Richmond-Burton in a regional semifinal game Tuesday, with the winner facing either Aurora Central Catholic or Rosary in the regional title game on Friday.