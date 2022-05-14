High school sports roundup for Friday, May 13, 2022

Kaneland won two sectional events at the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional on Friday night in Genoa and will send six athletes to the state meet next week.
Kaneland finished third at the sectional with 87 points. Burlington Central won with 105. Sycamore finished ninth with 26 and Genoa-Kingston finished 10th with 25.
The top-two finishers in each event automatically qualified for the Class 2A State Meet on May 19-21 at Eastern Illinois University, while additional athletes qualified if they met the qualification standard.
Olivia Rohlam won the discus for Kaneland with a throw of 39.45 meters (129 feet, 5.25 inches). Jessica Phillip won the pole vault at 3.51 meters (11-6.25) and Cora Heller finished third and qualified for state at 3.28 meters (10-9.25).
Kaneland’s Olivia Yarbrough finished second in the 200 meters at 27.02 seconds while Olivia Pastovich earned a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (48.22). Madelyn Mumm finished second in the triple jump with a 10.39-meter (34-1) jump.
Genoa-Kingston’s Ellie Logsdon won the 200 meters (26.70) while Sycamore’s Karissa Klawson finished second in the high jump (1.60 meters, 5-3) and Malerie Morey qualified for state with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault (2.97 meters, 9-9).
Softball
Earlville 5, Indian Creek 3: At Shabbona, Avery Boehne and Madison Bogle had hits for the Timberwolves in the Little Ten conference matchup. Mahala Gonzalez struck out four in a complete game for Indian Creek (7-10, 4-5).
Sycamore 12, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Sycamore, an eight-run third inning was all the Spartans needed in the nonconference contest. Jaly Polichnowski drove in three runs with three base hits and Thea Boubin knocked in two with a double for Sycamore (16-12). Ragan Tomlinson had two hits and drove in two for G-K (10-19).
Baseball
Sycamore 10-6, Normal West 1-5: At Sycamore, six runs in the fifth inning broke the nonconference game open for the Spartans. Griffin Hallahan went the distance in Game 1, striking out nine while allowing only three hits. Keifer Tarnokl doubled and drove in two and Joey Puleo had two hits and three driven in for Sycamore.
In Game 2, Ethan Steel had two hits and two RBIs, and Connor Williar struck out four for Sycamore (20-5).
Indian Creek 11, Earlville 1 (5 inn): At Shabbona, Sam Genslinger doubled and drove in a pair for the Timberwolves in the Little Ten game.
Nik Nelson struck out six in just over three innings of work and drove in a pair for Indian Creek (9-13, 8-7).
Kaneland 18, St. Edward 0 (4 inn): At Maple Park, the offense was working for the Knights in the nonconference contest. Kaneland (16-7), plated 14 in the second inning. Patrick Collins had two doubles and four driven in.
Joey Spallasso added 2 of the Knights’ 17 hits and drove in three, and Dylan Conklin added two RBIs.
Hinckley-Big Rock 14, Leland 4 (5 inn): At Leland, Martin Ledbetter homered and drove in four for the Royals in the Little Ten game.
Max Hintzsche had a pair of singles and four driven in for HBR (12-10, 5-8).
Girls Soccer
Rock Island-Alleman 7, Indian Creek 0: At the Class 1A Rock Island Alleman Regional, the Timberwolves’ season came to an end to the top-seeded Lady Pioneers in the regional championship. Indian Creek finished the season at 7-7.
Sycamore 1, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Ella Shipley scored in the 20th minute for the Spartans in the nonconference contest. Sycamore finished the regular season 10-8-2.