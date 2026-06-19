KM Heating and Cooling - KM Heating and Cooling and DeKalb Mechanical Make Heavy Metal Experience Possible for DeKalb Teens (provided)

For many high school students, summer break means vacations and time off. For dozens of DeKalb-area teenagers, however, this summer provided an opportunity to explore careers that are in high demand and offer strong earning potential without requiring a traditional four-year college degree.

The Heavy Metal Summer Experience (HMSE), hosted at DeKalb Mechanical in DeKalb, introduced students ages 15–19 to hands-on work in plumbing, electrical systems, piping, sheet metal fabrication, and welding. The program is part of a national initiative designed to expose young people to careers in the skilled trades.

The DeKalb camp quickly became one of the program’s biggest success stories—the local program attracted the highest number of applicants among first-year HMSE locations nationwide, with 31 students participating during the two-week experience.

Students spent their afternoons working alongside experienced trades professionals, learning practical skills that included welding, metal bending, plumbing installation, and electrical work. Participants also built projects, toured facilities, and gained exposure to real-world job sites and apprenticeship opportunities.

The camp was made possible through a partnership between the DeKalb Chamber Foundation and DeKalb Mechanical, with support from local businesses and educational organizations.

One of the program’s biggest attractions is its focus on “earn while you learn” career pathways. Many trade apprenticeships allow participants to receive paid training while gaining industry certifications and experience, often avoiding the student debt associated with traditional college programs.

For high school students who enjoy working with their hands, solving practical problems, or building and repairing things, programs like the Heavy Metal Summer Experience offer a chance to explore careers that are essential to every community.

Additional information about future DeKalb camps can be found through the official Heavy Metal Summer Experience website and the DeKalb Chamber Foundation.

For more information, please contact Dave Kissel at KM Heating and Cooling at (815) 691-1991.

KM Heating and Cooling

339 Wurlitzer Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-691-1991

KMHeatingandCooling.com