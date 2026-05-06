Braden Counseling Center Celebrates Mental Health Month in May!

As we welcome May, it’s important to remember that this month is dedicated to Mental Health Awareness. At Braden Counseling, we truly believe that mental health deserves just as much attention as physical health. While most of us make it a priority to schedule yearly check-ups with our doctor, we often overlook the importance of a regular mental health check-in.

Sometimes, when talking with clients, we notice that many people don’t even realize how much they might be struggling. We can get so used to living in a funk that we forget things can actually get better.

Improving your mental health doesn’t have to be complicated. For some, a handful of counseling sessions can make a world of difference. For others, starting a new medication or exploring innovative treatments like Deep TMS by BrainsWay might be the key. At Braden Counseling, we offer a wide range of opportunities to help you find your way out of that funk and into a brighter, more fulfilling life.

If you’ve been taking medications prescribed by your primary doctor but aren’t feeling any improvement, our psychiatric nurse practitioner can review your medications. Not all medications work the same for everyone, so sometimes all it takes is trying something new.

If you’ve tried several medications and still don’t feel your best, our psychiatric nurse practitioner can evaluate whether Deep TMS might be a good fit for you. We offer Deep TMS through insurance and cash payments, and it’s available for first responders as well. Some first responders choose to pay cash to keep their treatment out of their medical records and maintain privacy.

No matter where you are in your mental health journey, remember that you are not alone. Don’t let your mental health hold you back from living the life you deserve. Reach out to us today and discover new ways for better days. Our team is here to help you take the first step toward feeling better.

Braden Counseling Center PC

1815 Mediterranean Dr.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-787-9000

bradencenter.com

www.brainsways.com