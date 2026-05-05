Celebrating Older Americans Month with Oak Crest—DeKalb Area Retirement Center

May is Older Americans Month, a time to recognize the contributions, experiences, and resilience of older adults. This year’s theme, “Champion Your Health,” highlights the importance of prevention, wellness, and staying active throughout the aging process. It also serves as a reminder that healthy aging is supported by daily habits, meaningful connections, and access to the right resources.

At Oak Crest—DeKalb Area Retirement Center, wellness is a key part of everyday life. Residents are encouraged to stay active through a variety of fitness opportunities that support strength, flexibility, and balance. Regular physical activity can help improve mobility, reduce the risk of injury, and promote overall well-being. Oak Crest’s dedicated spaces for exercise make it easier for residents to stay consistent with their routines.

Swimming is another valuable option offered at Oak Crest. Water-based exercise offers a low impact way to build strength and improve cardiovascular health while being gentle on joints. For many seniors, this can be an enjoyable and effective way to stay active without added strain.

Nutrition also plays a central role in healthy aging. Balanced meals that include a variety of nutrients help support energy levels, immune function, and long-term health. Oak Crest’s well-prepared meals takes the stress out of planning and allows residents to focus on enjoying food that supports their wellness goals.

Equally important is socialization. Staying connected with others can improve mood, reduce feelings of isolation, and support cognitive health. Activities, events, and shared spaces at Oak Crest create opportunities for residents to build friendships and remain engaged in the community.

Older Americans Month is a time to celebrate healthy choices and recognize the importance of wellness at every stage of life. By focusing on fitness, nutrition, and social connection, Oak Crest continues to support residents in living active, fulfilling, and healthy lives.

For more information about Oak Crest—DeKalb Area Retirement Center, or to schedule a tour, please contact:

Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center

2944 Greenwood Acres Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-8461

oakcrestdekalb.org

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