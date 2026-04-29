Opportunity House Features Art Show and “Give DeKalb County” in May

Spring is a time for creativity and community, and Opportunity House is celebrating both with two meaningful events in early May. From a vibrant art exhibition to a countywide day of giving, these opportunities highlight the organization’s impact and invite the community to get involved.

On May 6, 2026, Opportunity House will host its annual Spring Art Exhibition, “Art In Bloom,” at Blumen Gardens, located at 403 Edward Street in Sycamore. The event will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. This special evening will feature approximately 100 pieces of artwork created by Opportunity House program participants and staff.

Guests can explore a diverse gallery that includes paintings, photography, sculptures, fiber arts, and multimedia works. The exhibition not only showcases artistic talent, but also celebrates creativity as a form of expression and connection. Attendees will also enjoy live music, raffles, hors d’oeuvres, and a live floral arrangement presented by community sponsor Willrett Flowers.

A cash bar will be available, adding to the welcoming and festive atmosphere. This terrific event is also sponsored by WNIJ-Classical WNIU.

The following day, May 7, marks “Give DeKalb County,” one of the largest fundraising events supporting local nonprofits. Beginning at 12 a.m. and continuing through 11:59 p.m., community members are encouraged to support Opportunity House through donations during this 24-hour giving event.

Contributions made on May 7 directly impact approximately 180 individuals served by Opportunity House. Donations help fund essential programs such as community inclusion activities, Special Olympics participation, recreational events, and residential support. They also provide resources for vocational training, helping individuals with developmental disabilities build skills, find meaningful work, and live more independently.

Together, these two events offer a chance to celebrate creativity while supporting a mission that strengthens lives and builds a more inclusive community.

For more information, visit www.ohinc.org or call (815) 895-5108.

Opportunity House

357 N. California St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: (815) 895-5108

Email: info@ohinc.org ohinc.org