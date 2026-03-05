Spring Preview – Declutter & Prep Your Home for a Fresh Start

As we transition from winter to spring, March is the perfect time to declutter and prepare your home for a seasonal reset. Instead of tackling deep cleaning all at once, focus on clearing out excess clutter and setting the stage for a smoother, more efficient spring cleaning experience.

As you declutter, ask yourself: Have I used this recently? What purpose does this serve? These questions will help you decide what to keep, donate or recycle.

Start with Storage & Closets:

Pack away winter coats, boots, hats, and scarves

Clean items before storing or donating

Use labeled bins to keep seasonal items organized and easy to access later

Kitchen Declutter:

Remove duplicates, unused gadgets, and expired food from cabinets and refrigerator

Wipe down shelves before returning only the essentials

Group similar items together to simplify meal prep and daily use

Bathroom Reset:

Dispose of expired medications, old cosmetics, and empty containers

Wipe down shelves, drawer organizers, and under-sink storage

Organize towels and toiletries to create a cleaner, more relaxing space

Why March Matters:

Less clutter makes spring cleaning fast and more effective

Organized spaces will reduce stress and save time

Small steps now prevent overwhelm later

Once clutter is reduced, cleaning becomes much more effective and goes quicker. Dust shelves, wipe baseboards and window sills, and vacuum thoroughly to remove winter buildup. Don’t forget to pay extra attention to areas that were neglected during colder months, such as under your bed or other small furniture and in corners.

March is not about perfection, but starting the momentum for spring. You will step into April feeling refreshed and full of confidence.

Decluttering Maid Easy with Merry Maids!

Jackie Franklin

Merry Maids

815-895-2211

merrymaidsofsycamore@yahoo.com

Merry Maids logo