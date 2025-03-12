Treatments for Shoulder Pain: What to Know

Shoulder pain is a common condition that can arise from various causes, including rotator cuff injuries, bursitis, tendonitis, or arthritis. Whether the pain develops gradually or occurs suddenly due to an injury, understanding the available treatment options is essential for effective pain management and recovery. Fortunately, many cases of shoulder pain can be treated successfully with non-surgical methods, while more advanced options are available for persistent or severe conditions.

Most cases of shoulder pain respond well to conservative treatments. Rest and activity modification are often the first recommendations, as avoiding movements that worsen pain allows the shoulder to heal and prevents further injury. Applying ice or heat therapy can help manage symptoms—ice is useful for reducing inflammation, while heat therapy can alleviate muscle tension. Over-the-counter pain relievers may also be helpful in managing discomfort and reducing swelling. Additionally, physical therapy plays a crucial role in recovery, as guided exercises can strengthen the shoulder, improve flexibility, and restore range of motion.

For those who do not find relief with conservative measures, advanced treatments may be necessary. Corticosteroid injections provide temporary but significant relief for individuals with inflammatory conditions like bursitis or tendonitis. In cases of persistent pain or structural damage, minimally invasive procedures such as arthroscopic surgery may be required to repair rotator cuff tears, remove bone spurs, or address impingement issues. Consult with Dr. Gadini Delisca at XCEL Orthopedics in Sycamore to determine the most appropriate course of treatment.

It’s crucial to seek medical attention if shoulder pain is severe, lasts more than a few weeks, or is accompanied by symptoms such as swelling, redness, or limited mobility. Early diagnosis and intervention can prevent complications and improve recovery outcomes.

As part of Rochelle Community Hospital, Dr. Gadini Delisca and the team at XCEL Orthopedics combine expert care with a personalized approach for shoulder pain treatment. Call 815-561-2774 today for a consultation!

XCEL Orthopedics

2670 DeKalb Avenue

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-561-2774

www.rochellehospital.com/orthopedics-2/

Rochelle Hospital Sponsored Logo