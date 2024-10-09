Keep Your House Free From Fall Leaves

Fall isn’t truly here until you hear the sound of crunching leaves on the sidewalk. But whether they arrive on little paws or large boots, no one likes them in the house.

Here are a few of our favorite life hacks for keeping pesky leaves at bay:

· Invest in a high-quality doormat. We recommend purchasing a mat composed of nylon, or vinyl-backed synthetic turf, which will pick up unwanted debris.

· Dedicate some time to vacuum every few days. Vacuuming goes a long way toward keeping your carpets and hardwood pristine. Invest in a great vacuum with diverse cleaning settings. Then every few days, take it out and vacuum one or two rooms.

· Get out the rake. It isn’t always fun to rake up the fall leaves in your yard. But with so many great rake options – including “no-clog” versions – there’s really no excuse for not keeping your yard leaf-free. As a bonus, you’ll get to enjoy the piles of fall leaves with your kids and pets!

· Create some space for a shoe rack by the door. Now might be the perfect time to pick out a suitable shoe rack and institute a strict “no shoes in the house” policy. Shoes and boots are the number one offenders for tracking in fall leaves.

· Put down a towel for pets. Dogs and outdoor cats can easily get covered in dirt. To prevent them from shaking off inside, put down a large old towel by your back door. You could include a small “pet washing station” so you can quickly remove mud before they come in.

· Bring a brush with you on dog walks. Once Fido is done frolicking in the fall leaves, hold him still for a good brushing. You’ll be amazed how much cleaner your home will look!

Fall Maid Easy with Merry Maids!

Jackie Franklin

Merry Maids

815-895-2211

merrymaidsofsycamore@yahoo.com

Merry Maids logo