Discover Essential Services for Seniors: VAC, Eldercare Services, and FSA

As our loved ones enter their golden years, ensuring access to the proper support and resources is essential for their well-being and independence. Home Instead is committed to helping seniors maintain a high quality of life, and we’re proud to spotlight three essential services available to them: the VAC Meals on Wheels program, comprehensive Eldercare Services, and the Family Service Agency (FSA), including the vibrant Club 55.

Veterans Affairs Center (VAC) offers a Meals on Wheels program specifically designed to support our seniors. This service provides nutritious meals delivered directly to their home, ensuring they receive the essential nutrients needed to maintain their health. The convenience of having meals delivered helps seniors maintain their independence while enjoying a balanced diet without the barriers of cooking or grocery shopping.

Eldercare Services offers comprehensive support options tailored to seniors’ unique needs. These services, from adult day care, elder abuse prevention, senior center programs, and Case Management to name a few, are designed to help seniors maintain their independence. Whether it’s help understanding available financial assistance, government program benefits, or state health insurance counseling and assistance, Eldercare Services ensures that seniors can continue living safely and comfortably in their home.

The Family Service Agency (FSA) provides senior services, including the popular Club 55 program. Club 55 offers diverse social and recreational activities to keep seniors engaged and connected with their community. From fitness classes to educational workshops and social outings, Club 55 provides opportunities for seniors to stay active, meet new people, and learn new skills.

Home Instead invites you to a presentation on these services in the Zimmerman Room at the DeKalb Public Library on Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 a.m. This FREE event is an opportunity to learn more about how these services can benefit you or a loved one.

Come to learn more about the support available to help seniors live well and independently. Call Home Instead at 815-754-1300 for more information.

Home Instead

2585 Sycamore Rd.

DeKalb, IL 60115

815-754-1300

www.homeinstead.com/location/718/

