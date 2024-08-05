Save the Date: Wine on the Terrace Returns to Ellwood House on September 14th

Spend a beautiful evening sipping fine wine with friends in an idyllic setting during the Ellwood House Museum annual fundraiser, Wine on the Terrace. As the sun sets on the park grounds, guests will be met with live music, house tours, delicious food, and drinks.

This year’s event will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The wines and craft beer will be selected by Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, with Hy-Vee Catering providing a customized menu of tasty appetizers and desserts to compliment the beverage selection.

The event will also feature self-guided first-floor tours of the Ellwood House mansion, a silent auction, gift certificates, and live music. Items for the silent auction will include historic house tours, experience packages, event tickets, and more.

Since its establishment in 1965, the Ellwood House Museum has been a cherished gem in DeKalb. The mansion, nestled amid ten acres of vibrant gardens and wooded areas, sets the perfect stage for this unique event. By purchasing a ticket you help support the operations of the museum, educational programming, and historic preservation.

Tickets for Wine on the Terrace are $70 and should be purchased in advance. Ellwood House Museum members can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $50.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience wonderful food, wine, and music in the perfect setting of the Ellwood House Museum and Park!

Attendees must be age 21 or older to purchase tickets for Wine on the Terrace.

The Ellwood House Museum is located at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb. Situated on a 10-acre estate, the museum campus features grassy lawns, a wooded area, formal gardens, two native garden areas, and the Berg Garden.

For more information about the Wine on the Terrace event, visit https://www.ellwoodhouse.org/wot.

Ellwood House Museum : 420 Linden Place : DeKalb, Illinois 60115 : 815.756.4609 : www.ellwoodhouse.org/