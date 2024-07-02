Holistic Remedies to Treat Sunburns at Home

Summer means spending as much time outdoors as we can. To prevent sunburns, be sure to use at least a 30 SPF sunscreen. Sunburns can be minor (only burning the surface of the skin) or more severe (penetrating deeper into the skin’s layers). It’s always good to have some natural sunburn remedies at home.

How the Sun Damages Your Skin

You’ve been slathering on sunscreen for decades, wondering if all the effort is worth it. Trust us; it’s all worth it. Researchers have found that 85-90% of skin aging is from ultraviolet rays.

Long-term exposure to UVA rays can cause:

Sagging skin – Damaging elastic fibers that help skin bounce back after it is stretched.



– Damaging elastic fibers that help skin bounce back after it is stretched. Skin cancer – developing abnormal skin cells.



– developing abnormal skin cells. Skin cell death – UVA rays penetrate deeper, causing irreversible damage and skin cell death.



– UVA rays penetrate deeper, causing irreversible damage and skin cell death. Freckles and dark spots – Many people naturally have freckles or dark spots, but sun exposure can damage skin layers and cause permanent changes.



Natural Sunburn Relief

Cucumbers – this summer vegetable has antioxidants and is a natural pain reliever.



this summer vegetable has antioxidants and is a natural pain reliever. Follow These Steps:



Chill a cucumber in the fridge for a few hours before slicing it



Add to a blender and mix on high to create a chunky paste



Apply gently to the sunburn



2. White Vinegar – this can help replace your pH levels and promote healing and skin regeneration.

Follow These Steps:



Use a cotton ball to dip in vinegar



Gently dab on affected area



3. Aloe Vera – offers sunburn relief and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Use the plant or a product that is 100% aloe.

Follow These Steps:



Gently slice open an aloe leaf



Scoop the glossy gel into a bowl or apply directly to the burned area



Save the excess gel in a glass container in a temperature-controlled area for future use



