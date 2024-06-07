How to Stay Healthy in the Summer

As the temperatures rise, the last thing on most people’s mind when the beach is calling, or the next summer excursion awaits, is combating illness or allergies.

Fortunately, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by implementing various tips that can keep your immune system healthy and germs at bay, so you don’t have to miss out on fun in the sun.

Stay healthy and enjoy your summer!

1. Practice Good Hand Hygiene

One of the most effective ways to prevent illness this summer is by practicing good hand hygiene. Washing your hands regularly with soap and water is a simple way to remove germs and help prevent the spread of viruses. If soap and water aren’t available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be a quick and easy germ-fighting solution.

2. Maintain a Healthy Diet

In addition to practicing good hand hygiene, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in preventing illnesses in the summer. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can bolster your immune system and help your body fight viruses and allergies.

3. Get Plenty of Sleep

Adequate sleep is another key factor in maintaining a healthy immune system so that your body can fight off or prevent the flu, a cold, and allergies. Aim for at least seven to nine hours of sleep per night to give your body the rest it needs to stay healthy.

4. Incorporate Supplements

Consider taking vitamin supplements or drinking immune-boosting teas to further boost your immune system. Vitamins C, D, E, and zinc are all known for their immune-enhancing properties. Teas like green tea, ginger tea, and chamomile tea can also provide a boost and help you avoid having to miss out on your pre-planned summer vacation.

Summer Health Maid Easy with Merry Maids!

