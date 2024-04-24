Are You Getting The Most Out Of Your Hearing Aids?

Not sure your hearing aids are working their best? Here are three ways you can improve their performance:

1. Have your hearing aids professionally cleaned. Hearing aids can slowly accumulate tiny particles of dust, ear wax, skin cells, moisture, and even sweat, which can clog the speakers and microphones. They can also stop your hearing aid’s battery from getting the proper voltage or cause the volume control to stop functioning. For most hearing aid users, it is critical to have them professionally cleaned at least every six months. If you work in a dusty environment or wear them while sweating, then you may need to have them cleaned more frequently.

2. Get your hearing tested annually. If you wear hearing aids, you should have your hearing tested every year. If your hearing has changed, your hearing aids can be adjusted to your new hearing levels. Even if your hearing has not changed, you should let your hearing professional know how you are hearing. Are there certain situations where you still struggle? Are there certain sounds that are too loud or annoying? Let your hearing professional know of anything you’d like to try and improve.

3. Take advantage of hearing aid accessories. One of the most overlooked ways of improving hearing aid performance is to take advantage of hearing aid accessories. For example, if you want to greatly enhance your ability to hear and understand TV, you can purchase a TV Streamer. You can then send the TV’s audio directly to your hearing aids. Then you can make the volume as loud as you want, even if the TV is muted and no one else can hear it.

If you haven't had your hearing aids cleaned or updated in a while, call Hearing Help Plus today at (815) 758-0157 to schedule an appointment.

