How to Get Food Coloring Off of Counters

Have you tried your hand at a colorful and creative egg decorating recipe, only to have the countertops covered in permanent stains? Thankfully, Merry Maids is here to share easy-to-follow tips for getting food dyes off of most kitchen counter surfaces.

Natural products are effective at cleaning without the need for harsh chemicals. This means they won’t damage or discolor your countertop, and they won’t leave behind a residue that could trap bacteria. Natural cleaners are also great at removing grease so you can keep your countertop looking its best with minimal effort.

How to remove food coloring from marble or laminate countertops:

If you act fast and are gentle, you can remove food coloring from most countertops. The key is to use all-natural supplies, such as baking soda, distilled vinegar, water, and mild dish soap, that won’t damage the stone’s delicate finish.

Try these simple steps to remove food coloring from marble:

Start by cleaning the area with a soft, damp cloth and warm water. Don’t use any harsh cleansers. Warm water is your best bet for cleaning marble countertops.



Make a paste out of baking soda and distilled white vinegar. Spread the paste over the stained area and leave it for about 15 minutes.



Once the paste has had time to work, wipe away any excess with a soft, damp cloth.



Rinse the marble countertop with water and dry it with a soft, clean cloth.



For more stubborn stains, try adding a teaspoon of mild dish soap to some warm water and use it to gently scrub the area. Just be sure to rinse the area thoroughly afterward and dry it with a soft cloth.

With the right cleaning products and techniques, you can keep your countertops in top condition so that they remain functional and clean.

Stain-free Maid Easy with Merry Maids!

For more information, please contact:

Jackie Franklin

Merry Maids

815-895-2211

merrymaidsofsycamore@yahoo.com

Merry Maids logo