Tai chi lessons at Hopkins Park in DeKalb on Saturday

Hopkins Park entrance sign in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – A retired Sycamore police lieutenant is offering tai chi and Qigong martial arts lessons Saturday at Hopkins Park in DeKalb to recognize World Tai Chi and Qigong Day, according to the DeKalb Park District.

Certified instructor Tom Scott will lead a 10 a.m. session open to all ages at the park, 1403 Sycamore Road. Fees are $8 for residents, and $10 for nonresidents.

Tai chi is a Chinese martial art that teaches slow, gentle movements. Also a Chinese martial art, Qigong helps regulate breathing and body movement.

Scott’s classes are welcoming to all, regardless of beginner or experienced status, according to the park district.

Retired from the Sycamore Police Department, Scott has more than 40 years of experience.

For information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/rejxx5s5. Registration also is welcome on-site at the Hopkins Park gazebo.