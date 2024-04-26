‘In My Shoes’ art show, open mic comes to Sycamore on May 14

SYCAMORE – The Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Center Living Room team will host an “In My Shoes” art showcase and open mic for Mental Health Awareness Month next month.

The free event will begin at 4:30 p.m. May 14 at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore.

Participants will be able to share their mental illness journey. The event features art pieces, songs and short stories, according to a news release. Refreshments will be provided.

Short stories and poems will be read from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The art showcase is set from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Submissions for the event will be accepted through May 1.

For information, email dekalblivingroomevents@gmail.com.