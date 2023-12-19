Shoulder Injuries: Common Causes and Pain Relief Strategies

The shoulder, a highly mobile and versatile joint, is susceptible to a variety of injuries. Understanding the common causes and effective pain relief strategies is crucial for anyone who experiences shoulder discomfort.

One of the most frequent causes of shoulder pain is overuse. Repetitive activities, especially those involving overhead motions like throwing or lifting, can strain the shoulder muscles and tendons, leading to conditions such as tendonitis or bursitis.

Another common source of shoulder pain is injury to the rotator cuff, a group of muscles and tendons that stabilize the shoulder. Rotator cuff injuries can range from mild strains to complete tears, often caused by acute trauma or progressive degeneration due to aging. Shoulder impingement, where shoulder muscles rub against the top part of the shoulder blade, can also lead to chronic pain. Age-related wear and tear can lead to stiffness, swelling, and pain, if not mitigated.

For immediate relief, the RICE method (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation) is often recommended to reduce pain. Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen can also alleviate discomfort. However, chronic shoulder pain may require more targeted treatments. At XCEL Orthopedics in Sycamore, Dr. Delisca offers a variety of treatment options, or surgical intervention if required, to repair an injured shoulder.

Preventive measures are a very important aspect of maintaining shoulder health: keeping good posture and strengthening the shoulder are paramount! Weight training with proper technique to build muscle and strengthen all of the muscles that make up the shoulder makes the shoulder more robust and resistant to injury or strain.

Understanding the causes of shoulder injuries and adopting appropriate pain relief and prevention strategies is key to maintaining shoulder health and function. If shoulder pain becomes a persistent issue, call Dr. Delisca at XCEL Orthopedics for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.

