Common Sports Medicine Issues and Treatments at XCEL Orthopedics

Sports medicine is a branch of healthcare that deals with physical fitness, as well as the treatment and prevention of injuries related to sports and exercise. At XCEL Orthopedics in Sycamore, a wide array of common sports-related injuries are treated, each with its own specialized approach for optimal recovery.

One prevalent issue is the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, often occurring in athletes who participate in high-demand sports like soccer, football, and basketball. ACL injuries are typically treated with a combination of rest, ice, compression, elevation (RICE), physical therapy, and, in more severe cases, surgery. XCEL Orthopedics, led by Dr. Gadini Delisca, provides comprehensive care for ACL injuries, including surgical reconstruction and post-operative rehabilitation to ensure a return to pre-injury levels of activity.

Shoulder injuries, such as rotator cuff tears, are also frequently encountered in sports medicine. These injuries may result from a single traumatic event or repetitive motions. Treatment options range from physical therapy and anti-inflammatory medications to surgical interventions. At XCEL Orthopedics, patients benefit from a multidisciplinary approach that includes advanced imaging techniques, minimally-invasive surgery, and tailored rehabilitation programs.

Stress fractures, which are small cracks in bones caused by repetitive force, often affect people who suddenly increase their activity levels. Treatment typically involves rest and may require immobilization of the affected area. XCEL Orthopedics provides diagnostic services to accurately identify stress fractures and develops individualized treatment regimens to promote healing while addressing the underlying cause.

At XCEL Orthopedics, the focus is not only on treating the injury, but also on educating patients about injury prevention and performance enhancement. Dr. Delisca and physician assistant Harrison Swalla, MPAS, PA-C are available to address a wide range of sports medicine issues, ensuring that athletes and active individuals can safely return to the activities they love.

