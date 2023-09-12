September is Dementia Awareness Month

September is an important month for raising awareness about dementia. Dementia is a progressive neurological disorder that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. It can have a significant impact on a person’s quality of life, as well as on their loved ones.

At Home Instead Senior Care, we understand how difficult it can be for families dealing with dementia. We offer professional caregivers trained in dementia care, providing compassionate support to those living with the disease. Home Instead also offers helpful resources on our website for families navigating dementia care.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, to be held on September 30, 2023, is an incredible opportunity to come together and show support for people living with dementia. This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at the beautiful Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave, in St. Charles. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., giving participants time to gather and prepare for the walk.

Home Instead is proud to partner with leading organizations in the fight against dementia. The Home Instead team invites everyone to register and walk alongside us to raise money for Alzheimer’s research and support programs. You can sign up to walk with us at act.alz.org/goto/HIDeKalb .

Home Instead will proudly sponsor the “Fun Zone” at the event. Join us to support those with dementia and their caregivers with games, refreshments, and a welcoming atmosphere for all. Come and be part of a special day celebrating family, community, and togetherness.

We encourage everyone to participate in Dementia Awareness Month by joining us at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can make a difference by registering for the walk, volunteering your time, or donating to a cause close to your heart.

If you want more information about dementia or services by Home Instead, please call us at 815-754-1300 to learn more.

Home Instead

2585 Sycamore Rd.

DeKalb, IL 60115

815-754-1300

www.homeinstead.com/location/718/