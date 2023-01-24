3 Things to Know Before You Purchase a Firearm

If you’re interested in purchasing a firearm, it’s important to educate yourself about the various rules and regulations surrounding the ownership of this type of weapon. From licensing to usage, storage, and safety, here are three things you should know before you make the purchase.

1. Firearms are tools, and the most important thing to know when buying a tool is what job you’re trying to accomplish. Figure out why you want a firearm so that you can decide which one will work best for you. Is home defense or concealed carry your mission? Is your goal to hunt? Maybe it’s competition shooting or just recreational range shooting. Make sure you understand your goal so that you can decide which firearm is best for you.

2. Know your local legislative restrictions. State and county regulations can be difficult to decipher, and even then there is sometimes a gray area or conflicts between county, state, and federal laws. In Illinois, to own a gun you must have a FOID, or Firearm Owner’s ID card, which is simple enough to apply for. A concealed carry permit is required to carry your weapon, but if you’re just transporting it unloaded from your house to a shooting range, for example, you can do so if it’s properly stored.

3. Understand that buying a firearm comes with a lot of responsibility. You should buy a firearm with the intent of becoming proficient at handling and operating the weapon so as not to be a danger to yourself or to others. Become familiar with basic gun safety - never point the weapon (loaded or unloaded) at other people, never rest your finger on the trigger, etc. And once you feel comfortable with it, keep practicing!

Anyone can become a proficient shooter and a responsible gun owner. For more information about purchasing a firearm, please contact Dennis Leifheit at:

Northern Illinois Carry, LLC

405 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: (815) 501-9421

www.northernillinoiscarry.com

