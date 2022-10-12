3 Things Your Jeweler Wants You to Know

Jewelers have a wealth of knowledge over the years, like any other profession. And, just like any other profession, they want to share that knowledge with you. Here are three things your jeweler wants you to know.

Don’t Be Afraid to Shop Around

When looking for a piece of jewelry, it’s crucial to find a jeweler you trust. But that doesn’t mean that you should only shop at one store. By looking at different pieces from different jewelers, you’ll get a better sense of what you like and don’t like, what style speaks to you, and your comfortable budget. A good jeweler will answer any questions about your jewelry’s gems, settings, and care.

It’s Not Always About the Diamonds

While diamonds are beautiful and classic, they aren’t always the right choice for everyone. There are countless beautiful gemstones in the world, each with its unique appeal. Your jeweler will be more than happy to help you find the perfect one for you. From sapphires to emeralds to rubies and beyond, there are endless possibilities when choosing a gemstone for your jewelry.

Quality Over Quantity

When looking at jewelry, it’s easy to get caught up in the overall design. But the details are important too. The quality of the materials, the craftsmanship, and the finishing touches all play a role in how beautiful, and long-lasting a piece of jewelry will be.

Your jeweler would much rather sell you one high-quality piece of jewelry that will last a lifetime than multiple pieces of lower-quality jewelry that you will need to replace in a few years. When it comes to quality, long-lasting jewelry, a good jeweler will find a solution that works for you. By working together, you can find a beautiful piece of jewelry that fits your budget and style.

D&D Jewelers wants you to feel confident and knowledgeable when making such a necessary purchase—and now you will be.

D&D Jewelers

1739 Dekalb Ave

Sycamore, IL 60178

(815) 895-3377(815) 895-337