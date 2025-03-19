Daily Chronicle 2025 girls soccer preview: 5 players to watch

Sycamore's Grace Amptmann, left, Faith Schroeder, center, Sycamore's Cortni Kruizenga, right, all hug Sycamore's Anya Berry (7) after scoring the final penalty kick securing the regional title win over Kaneland last year. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Cortni Kruizenga, jr., MF/F, Sycamore

Kurizenga scored 21 times last year and assisted on five other goals. She was an all-conference selection in the Interstate 8 and was a first-team pick on the Daily Chronicle All-Area Team. The Spartans appear to be loaded in the back, so if she and Izzie Segreti and make leaps from their sophomore years to their senior seasons, it should be a big year for the Spartans,

Faith Schroeder, sr., D, Sycamore

Starting May 1 last year, the Spartans gave up two goals for the rest of the year. And while goalie and Chronicle player of the year Tayla Brannstrom graduated, Schroeder is back after making the I-8 and all-area teams.

Zoe Gannon,sr., D/F, Kaneland

The Knights had a great defense last year and Gannon was a big part of their success. She was an I-8 and all-area selection. This year, she may also see some time at forward.

Kyra Lilly, jr., MF, Kaneland

The Knights will be down a little firepower from last season, so Lilly is poised to improve her numbers from a year ag. She had 12 goals and eight assists and was an I-8 and all-area pick.

Izzy Turner, sr., MF, Indian Creek

Indian Creek didn’t field a team last year after a record-setting 2023 campaign. Turner is one of a surprisingly large amount of players who played on that senior-laden team two years ago. If the Timberwolves are going to push the heights of 2023 - 17 wins and a regional title - then Turner will be a big factor.