Letter: Vote Democrat in the November election

We are only days out from the November mid-term election. It’s a simple choice folks: Do we want our democracy to continue or do we not?

For the women out there, do you want to maintain physical autonomy or do you want the government to tell you what you can and cannot do with your body?

To the LGBTQ+ folks, do you want to be able to marry whomever you love or do you want the government to decide?

To our senior citizens, do you want to keep your Social Security and Medicare or do you want the government to decide whether or not you get to keep them?

These are all rights that the Republicans have said that they intend to come after if they regain control of Congress. The so-called party of “small government” intends to legislate how you get to live your life.

Don’t give them the chance. Vote Democrat.

Susan Lovell

DeKalb