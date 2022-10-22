Letter: Linh Nguyen’s exemplary character, technical skills won my vote for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

We have an opportunity to vote for an outstanding candidate for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder in 2022.

Linh Nguyen is definitely the best qualified candidate for this important position. She brings her proven expertise in technology with her experience in gathering and interpreting data as a scientist.

This expertise will enable Linh to evaluate and deploy barriers against cyber attacks. Her expertise will enable her to improve the ease of navigating the Clerk and Recorder website so that people can easily get the information and help they seek. This will also streamline the work of the office, saving taxpayers time and money and supporting continued economic growth in DeKalb County.

In addition, Linh Nguyen has proven her ability to persevere through obstacles and succeed. She has a deep passion for democracy. Integrity and honesty are evident in her every action. She is not afraid to be direct and honest at every turn.

Linh’s opponent, Tasha Sims, seems like a very nice person who values and enjoys working with people. Linh is also very nice and wants to help people.

It is Linh Nguyen’s exemplary character, as well as her strong technical skills, that won my vote for her as DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

Bobbi McFarland

Hinckley