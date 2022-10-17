Letter: Elect Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

Linh Nguyen is a problem solver.

Linh joined the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County to meet people. She was soon president of the organization and created the league’s social media presence, increased membership, brought back candidate forums for the 2020 General Election and increased voter registration.

As a chemistry instructor at Northern Illinois University, she observed the academic struggles of financially disadvantaged and minority group students. Linh restructured her course to include online learning and flexible project and test schedules.

Her students’ success earned Linh the 2022 NIU Excellence in Online Teaching Award.

Linh became aware of the large number of NIU students who were disenfranchised because of a voter registration technicality. She is working with NIU administrators on a solution.

Finally, as Linh researched the responsibilities of the Clerk and Recorder, she learned that individuals, realtors, lawyers, and bankers routinely rely on Recorder services currently done in person that could be completed electronically.

Linh’s Ph.D. in Computational Science predisposes her to solving problems by using supercomputers that manage and organize massive amounts of data.

DeKalb County residents deserve the ability to e-record titles, to process property tax declarations electronically and to have streamlined records search capabilities. County websites must be made user-friendly and to function on mobile devices.

Linh will make these things happen. Linh’s problem-solving skills will bring DeKalb County Recorder services into the 21st century.

Early voting has begun. Vote for Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

Beth Jezek

Genoa