Letter: Support Elizabeth Rochford for the Illinois Supreme Court

I am a retired judge with 26 years on the bench, and the stakes for this Illinois Supreme Court election—in my opinion—could not be higher. If the last six years have taught us anything, it’s that you need good people in high office because there are just too many decisions made outside of the public eye. Ultimately, character turns out to be the most important thing.

In Judge Elizabeth Rochford, we not only have the best candidate for the Illinois Supreme Court, we have the best person. She’s an outstanding judge, and not because she’s intelligent, fair, and hard-working, because those are the minimum qualifications for a judge. But Liz stands out with her ideal judicial temperament; a rare combination of the ability to make a tough decision with the exercise of diplomacy and compassion.

Judge Rochford has the respect of the legal community, as evidenced by her “Highly Recommended” rating by the Illinois State Bar Association and “Highly Qualified” evaluation by the Lake County Bar Association. But the most important thing is her character. She is a truly good person. So, when tough decisions need to be made, we can trust Liz to make the right one.

Margaret Mullen

Libertyville