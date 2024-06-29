Vaughn: Lehan Drugs annual 5K Daisy Dash with Kishwaukee United Way

Lehan Drugs will host its annual community outreach 5K fundraiser run/walk in partnership with Kishwaukee United Way at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 and all are invited.

The walk is aimed at supporting Kishwaukee United Way’s mission and its three core areas of community focus: education, health and financial stability.

Lehan Drugs specializes in promoting wellness through health care products and services in its pharmacy, home medical equipment department, women’s health, and mommy and baby department. The pharmacy has served the community since 1946 and continues to serve as an advocate and supporter of local community agencies.

Kishwaukee United Way is thrilled to be selected as its 2024 community agency of choice for its annual 5k run/walk fundraiser event. There is much excitement and hope generated around this new sponsorship that will pay tribute to the enhancement of Kishwaukee United Way’s growing programs that include among others Digital Crossover, Education Scholarship, Annual Christmas Sponsorship, Workforce readiness and digital literacy.

Lehan Drugs based in DeKalb will host their annual community outreach 5K fundraiser run/walk in partnership with Kishwaukee United Way beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2024, and all are invited. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee United Way)

Participants who attend this fundraiser event will have a chance to win a mystery raffle basket. This is a time to come together and LIVE UNITED and walk for a cause for an organization that has been supporting the basic needs of the DeKalb community since 1929.

Registration is open now at lehandrugs.com/daisydash . T-shirts are not guaranteed if registered after Sept. 1. No pets allowed.

The event location is 1407 Fourth St., DeKalb. Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for groups of four or more, and $10 children 5 to 12. Children younger than 4 are free.

Kishwaukee United Way’s mission is to improve lives by sharing community resources. To learn more visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com .

Michele Vaughn, Ed.D., is executive director/president of Kishwaukee United Way.





