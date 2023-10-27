Opinion | Vaughn: Take a hike with Adventure Works Nov. 18

Adventure Works is hosting its 3rd annual fundraiser at Chief Shabbona Forest Preserve from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 18, and all are invited to attend the family-friendly event.

During the Take a Hike fundraiser participants are invited to engage in group learning and participate in a guided hike with the dynamic duo of Peggy Doty and Josh Clark, who are familiar with local flora and fauna and eager to share their expertise! The event also will include fun activities and s’mores! We welcome all skill levels to join us for a great afternoon in the outdoors at the preserve, 4490 Preserve Road, Shabbona.

Although we are thrilled to get together just for the sake of enjoying the outdoors and having fun, the truth is, we need your help addressing a high priority issue with DeKalb County youth.

In Illinois, youth specifically are not receiving adequate mental health services. At any point in time, one in 10 children in Illinois suffers from a mental illness severe enough to cause some level of impairment. Yet in any given year, only about 20% of these children receive mental health services.

Kishwaukee United Way Executive Director and President Michele Vaughn, Ed.D. (Photo Provided by Kishwaukee United Way)

That’s where we come in. Adventure Works exists to provide an engaging option of counseling for children and adolescents who traditionally do not thrive in office-based talk therapy. Through the use of outdoor adventure activities, our therapists provide an engaging way of counseling to promote growth and change, often called adventure therapy.

As an accredited outdoor behavioral healthcare program, Adventure Works provides a full spectrum of integrated mental healthcare services to underserved youth in DeKalb County and the surrounding area. We provide these services to youth in need along with their families regardless of their ability to pay.

And that’s where you come in. With the support of generous community members we can continue to meet the mental health needs of our youth.

We encourage you to join us Nov. 18 to learn more about our outdoor therapy programs, engage in fun activities and of course take a hike!

To learn more and purchase tickets or secure a sponsorship, please visit adventureworksdekalb.org or text “TAKEAHIKE” to 44-321.

For questions about the event, please email info@adventureworksdekalb.org