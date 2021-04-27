Johnson: Genoa Days King and Queen tradition continues

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce would like to wish everyone a very happy spring! We are looking forward to seeing you all out in Genoa soon – shopping downtown, grabbing a coffee, wine tasting, canoeing the Kishwaukee River or hiking out at Walcamp. We will soon have lots of family-friendly events and activities coming up this spring and summer season.

Springtime also brings the season of graduation. Before we know it a whole new class of students will be graduating and a new class of seniors will take their place. These young adults will be moving on to the next step of their lives and careers. The Genoa Chamber and community would like to be a part of their success. The Chamber and member businesses recognize the importance of education as well as the increasing costs that come with it. One of the ways we support our students and future leaders is by providing a scholarship contest opportunity open to all graduating seniors.

This year we will continue small-town traditions and will hold the 62nd anniversary of the Genoa Days King and Queen Scholarship contest.

High school seniors who are residents of Genoa or Kingston and attending Genoa-Kingston High School, homeschool or parochial school (who would otherwise fall in the Genoa-Kingston school district boundaries) are eligible to apply for this scholarship. To be considered, candidates need to complete an application and submit it on or before April 28 to the high school guidance office or in the mailbox of the Chamber of Commerce, 113 N. Genoa St., Unit B. All completed applicants will be reviewed and finalists will be notified.

The finalists will compete in a final judging that will take place from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on the first evening of Genoa Days, June 9, at Heartland Bank. Judging will be completed 8p.m. on the main stage in downtown Genoa, where our 2021 Genoa Days King and Queen will be announced and each will be awarded $1,000.

We look forwarded to crowning the 2021 Genoa Day’s King and Queen and we look forward to seeing you at the festivities! For more information on all of the Genoa Days festivities, go to the Genoa Days 2021 Facebook page. The week will be full of family-friendly activities and will end June 12 with the Genoa Days parade. If you are new to the area or have never been to Genoa Days, you don’t want to miss this hometown tradition in historic downtown Genoa!

If you have any questions about the scholarship or sponsorship, please call the chamber office at 815-784-2212 or email us at info@genoaareachamber.com .

Come Explore Genoa this spring!

• Krissy Johnson is executive director of the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.