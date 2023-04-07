NIU football: Hungry Maine West grad Jaden Dolphin taking over at middle linebacker

DeKALB — NIU middle linebacker and Maine West grad Jaden Dolphin said he’s learned the lesson of the 2022 season, in which the Huskies went from MAC champs the year before to 3-9.
“For myself, I’m hungry. I think we’re all hungry, especially after last season,” Dolphin said. “It’s not exactly what we wanted. We worked so hard to get the results we didn’t see coming was really a wake-up call, at least to me, to continue working even harder and do more.”
Dolphin said the key to any successful season is to fight complacency, and he said the spring practices for the Huskies have been energetic and fast-paced.
“We had some injuries happen and some younger guys had to step up,” Dolphin said. “They weren’t really there for the work we put in for the MAC championship. All they see is the ring. They don’t see the work that goes into that. I think it played a part. But this offseason has been a tremendous improvement.”
Dolphin is shifting from the team’s hybrid linebacker/safety position to middle linebacker. He’s up to 220 pounds as he continues to progress from true freshman playing mainly special teams in 2020 to linebacker last year to the mike linebacker this season.
Last year, he missed two games but still made 52 tackles in 10 contests. He had two tackles for a loss and two pass breakups while forcing a fumble. In the Huskies’ MAC championship run in 2021, he had 39 tackles in 14 games with six for a loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception.
Coach Thomas Hammock said Dolphin, a former walk-on, has come a long way since his true freshman year when he came into the program at 180 pounds after playing wideout and defensive back with Maine West.
“He’s put the work in and I’m happy to see where he’s at,” Hammock said. “He’s got two more years and I think he can leave here as a guy who has a chance if he keeps the same mindset and approach. I’m excited about what he’s doing.”
Linebackers coach Adam Breske joined the team on February 1, but he said he already sees how valuable Dolphin is for the Huskies.
“He’s a student of the game, and first and foremost that’s going to set you up for success,” Breske said. “He’s a great learner. He’s picked up his communication. And he’s someone the rest of the defense can trust. And when you can trust that middle linebacker you have someone who is going to be successful.”
Friday was the Huskies’ eighth practice out of 15 in the spring, with another one scheduled for Saturday.
And after the disappointing season last year, which ended with dropping for of five games, Berske said he sees a team ready to turn a corner with the linebacker group at the forefront.
“Last year was last year,” Breske said. “These guys are hungry to show when we’ve got a full squad we can put a good group out there. They’ve been practicing like that, everybody on the roster has been pushing each other. They’re ready to shape the 2023 team.”
Throughout practice the linebacker group - led by not only Dolphin but second-leading tackler Daveren Rayner - has been leading the way for the defense. It was a strength last year for the team as well, and Dolphin said the entire front seven has looked even better this year.
“That’s definitely the group that’s going to take us places,” Dolphin said. “It’s the group we’re going to rely on for sure.”
Dolphin said he expects the team to return to 2021 form, in which it finished 9-5, made the Cure Bowl in Orlando and won a MAC title for the first time under Hammock after an 0-6 season in 2020.
“I think it’s really special,” Dolphin said. “I have a great feeling about this year. I got a great feeling with the offseason, the energy has been off the charts. It’s just been different. Ever since I’ve been here I haven’t really felt it like this. I have big expectations for this fall.”