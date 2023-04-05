NIU football: Three answers we have at the halfway point of spring practices

There were some burning questions at the start of spring practices for NIU, but seven practices in we’re starting to see some answers.
For starters, we saw quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who played in four games last year but still earned a medical redshirt, compete on the field for the first time. It was in a very limited capacity, but it was still an increase in time for a guy who was still not taking any reps last week.
Is Lombardi back? There’s the answer. Here are three other things that are coming into sharp focus as camp hits the halfway point.
Running back is fine
The transfer portal took from Huskies, especially at running back. Two high upside backs, Jaiden Credle and Mason Blakemore, exited. Leading rusher Harrison Waylee also took off.
But the transfer portal also gives. Gavin Williams has been working his way slowly into the flow of things and JUCO transfer Azhaun Dingle won’t be here until summer.
But Antario Brown has been solid all spring, and on Wednesday he was a pass-catching machine. Granted the focus seemed to be on screens of all sorts, but Brown made his presence felt.
Billy Dozier also had some really big runs on Wednesday. He took the ball up the right side and broke free. He celebrated like it was a touchdown, although it looked like Cyrus McGarrell may have gotten him from behind.
Brown seems ready for a huge breakout, and that’s referring to a guy who’s already been the team’s second-leading rusher while averaging almost 6 yards a carry for his career. He may end up with the best season a single running back has had under fifth-year coach Thomas Hammock.
Wide receiver is a really good group
It’s easy to look at the receivers on the filed and lament the lack of a clear-cut No. 1 guy. Then you see Trayvon Rudolph on the sideline, only participating in light, non-contact drills, and you remember there is a No. 1 guy.
Which makes the depth the Huskies have shown at the position this spring remarkable.
On Wednesday, the defense was out ahead of the offense for most of the practice. But toward the end, Ethan Hampton found Keyshaun Pipkin and Messiah Travis on consecutive big-gain plays with large yards after the catch.
Nevan Cremascoli also had a pass turn into a touchdown by the crafty footwork of Davis Patterson, who has shown himself to be really good this spring at taking screens and sweeps and turning them into gigantic gains.
And this is all without Lombardi at quarterback. The senior competed in a very limited capacity Wednesday. He worked with receivers and defensive backs in one-on-one drills that didn’t even require him to drop back much if at all. His best pass came when he hit Tristen Tewes on a 30-yard bomb to the end zone.
The way things are going this spring, it looks like the team will have a ton of weapons.
The front seven is beyond scary good
Before Hampton’s hot streak Wednesday, Daveren Rayner helped make sure the offense was very, very cold.
The linebacker read Hampton all the way, jumped the low line drive pass and took it back for a touchdown.
And while the secondary has had some moments too - Gabriel Amegatcher ripped a pass right out of Travis’ hands for an interception and Shaad Dabney was making some smashing hits and batting down balls - the d-line and linebackers continued their red-hot play.
Rayner has been incredible and looks like he’s gonna get all the awards. Jaden Dolphin - story coming later this week - has made a gigantic jump from walkon to team leader and middle linebacker. And while the defensive line wasn’t as flashy Wednesday as it has been, those big fellas have been good too.
It’s impossible not to watch any of the front seven play and not think that they are going to be a force in the MAC