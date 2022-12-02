Harrison Waylee enters transfer portal, second year in a row NIU will lose leading rusher

NIU running back Harrison Waylee announced Friday he was entering the transfer portal, the second year in a row the Huskies will have to replace the team’s leading rusher.
Last season, running back Jay Ducker ran for over 1,000 yards and was the MAC Freshman of the Year before transferring to Memphis.
Coach Thomas Hammock could not be reached for comment.
In a statement, Waylee thanked Hammock and the coaching staff for making his time with the Huskies a great experience.
“Over the last three years I have grown as a player, student and person as a result of this community,” Waylee said in the statement.
Waylee played in all but one game this year, rushing for 899 yards and five touchdowns. He was hurt after five games last year but still ran for 574 yards and four touchdowns, plus was the leading rusher in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
Waylee’s injury last year paved the way for Ducker to take over as the lead back, running 218 times for 1,184 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the MAC Freshman of the Year and then transferred to Memphis, where he ran for 461 yards on 97 carries and five touchdowns this season.
The Huskies won the MAC last year, but went 3-9 this year.
Waylee is at least the seventh Huskie to enter the portal since the end of the season, including starters like cornerback Eric Rogers, offensive lineman Marques Cox and cornerback/DeKalb grad Jordan Gandy.