New McDonald’s opens in Sycamore

For some in Sycamore, a Big Mac is poised to become a convenient mealtime option now that a new McDonald’s location has opened.
Construction of the fast-food giant’s new location at the southwest corner of Plank Road and Route 23, near the Jewel-Osco, is complete. The spot opened this week.
Its arrival has been a common comment during recent public hearings on proposed residential and commercial developments for the area.
When construction began in May, City Manager Michael Hall said he thought a nationally recognized brand opening in Sycamore reflected market confidence in the area.