New McDonald’s opens in Sycamore

A new McDonald’s location is now open on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at the southwest corner of Plank Road and Route 23, near the Jewel-Osco in Sycamore. (Kelsey Rettke)

For some in Sycamore, a Big Mac is poised to become a convenient mealtime option now that a new McDonald’s location has opened.

Construction of the fast-food giant’s new location at the southwest corner of Plank Road and Route 23, near the Jewel-Osco, is complete. The spot opened this week.

Its arrival has been a common comment during recent public hearings on proposed residential and commercial developments for the area.

Balloons sit at the entrance to celebrate the opening Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, of a new McDonald's at the corner of Plank Road and Route 23 in Sycamore. (Kelsey Rettke)

When construction began in May, City Manager Michael Hall said he thought a nationally recognized brand opening in Sycamore reflected market confidence in the area.