Kishwaukee Symphony Associates celebrates 40th anniversary

The Kishwaukee Symphony Association's Planning Committee is pictured at the home of Shirley Hamilton Nehring at the 2012 KSO Season Preview/ Meet the Conductor event. In back row (from left): Marilyn Montzka, Marilyn Bazeli, secretary; Gretchen Moore, president; Carol Zar; Martha Shur. In front row (from left): Toni Krull, treasurer; Barbara North; Annette Johns. (Photo provided by Gretchen Moore)

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Associates recently celebrated its 40th anniversary as a Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra support organization.

The Associates has raised more than $100,000 through fundraisers since 1983, according to a news release.

The fundraisers include fashion shows, luncheons, theme dinners at restaurants, An Evening in Vienna, The Painted Violin Auction, Music in Motion, The 3 Celli, KSO season previews and Meet the Conductor. The group was also named “2012 Guild of the Year” by the Illinois Council of Orchestras.