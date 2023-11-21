November 21, 2023
Kishwaukee Symphony Associates celebrates 40th anniversary

By Shaw Local News Network
The Kishwaukee Symphony Association's Planning Committee is pictured at the home of Shirley Hamilton Nehring at the 2012 KSO Season Preview/ Meet the Conductor event. In back row (from left): Marilyn Montzka, Marilyn Bazeli, secretary; Gretchen Moore, president; Carol Zar; Martha Shur. In front row (from left): Toni Krull, treasurer; Barbara North; Annette Johns. (Photo provided by Gretchen Moore)

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Associates recently celebrated its 40th anniversary as a Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra support organization.

The Associates has raised more than $100,000 through fundraisers since 1983, according to a news release.

The fundraisers include fashion shows, luncheons, theme dinners at restaurants, An Evening in Vienna, The Painted Violin Auction, Music in Motion, The 3 Celli, KSO season previews and Meet the Conductor. The group was also named “2012 Guild of the Year” by the Illinois Council of Orchestras.