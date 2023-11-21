Kishwaukee Symphony Associates celebrates 40th anniversary

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Associates recently celebrated its 40th anniversary as a Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra support organization.
The Associates has raised more than $100,000 through fundraisers since 1983, according to a news release.
The fundraisers include fashion shows, luncheons, theme dinners at restaurants, An Evening in Vienna, The Painted Violin Auction, Music in Motion, The 3 Celli, KSO season previews and Meet the Conductor. The group was also named “2012 Guild of the Year” by the Illinois Council of Orchestras.