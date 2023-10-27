Kishwaukee Valley Art League to honor 4 high school students

Kishwaukee Valley Art League is collecting art supplies this month (left) and will participate in the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce "Moonlight Magic" event on Nov. 17. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several events and workshops in November at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league will honor four high school students as emerging artists at its general meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Gallery on State. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The students will show their artwork and give a short presentation. The honorees are Taylor Wesley and Katelyn Horn of Sycamore High School and Naomy Ortiz and Claire Lancaste of DeKalb High School.

The students were nominated by their art teachers. A monetary award will be given to the students and their schools.

The league is collecting new art supplies to donate to local charities. The supplies will be accepted through mid-December. The art supplies are featured in the gallery’s front window. A supply list is available at Gallery on State.

KVAL will participate in the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce “Moonlight Magic” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17. The event will feature local arts, theater and dance groups performing in downtown Sycamore storefront windows. A live artist will perform in the gallery window.

The league’s Holiday Arts and Crafts Market will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at Gallery on State. The market will have arts and crafts by nine KVAL members for sale.

Art created by 30 KVAL members also is available on the gallery’s shelves and walls.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org.